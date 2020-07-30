South Carolina's State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman today announced the approval of 25 school districts' COVID-19 reopening plans, including the Aiken County Public School District and Edgefield County School District.
The requirements for approval from the South Carolina Department of Education include offering both a virtual and face-to-face option for all students, having a time frame to review operational plans to to move toward a full five-day face-to-face instruction model and establishing how student services and high quality education will be provided.
Six other districts – Allendale County School District, Anderson School District Five, Berkeley County School District, Saluda County Schools, Spartanburg County School District Two and Clover School District (York Two) – were approved on Monday, according to the news release.
"On the state level, we are committed to ensuring that the safety needs of every school is being met in preparation for reopening. Every citizen can help in this effort by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and staying at home when sick," Spearman said in the release.
The education department will continue reviewing plans and announcing additional approvals in the coming days, according to the release.
The following schools were approved on Thursday:
- Abbeville County School District
- Aiken County Public School District
- Beaufort County School District
- Calhoun County Public Schools
- Darlington County School District
- Edgefield County School District
- The School District of Greenville County
- Greenwood School District 50
- Hampton School District One
- Kershaw County School District
- Lancaster County School District
- Laurens County School District 56
- Lexington County School District One
- Lexington County School District Two
- Lexington County School District Three
- Lexington School District Four
- School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties
- School District of Newberry County
- School District of Oconee County
- Orangeburg County School District
- School District of Pickens County
- Williamsburg County School District
- York School District 1
- Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)
- Fort Mill School District (York 4)