USC Aiken alumna Amanda F. Whittle, class of '92, will be the keynote speaker for the university's graduation Dec. 12.
Whittle is South Carolina's State Child Advocate and the director of the South Carolina Department of Children's Advocacy. She was appointed to these positions earlier this year by S.C. Gov. Henry D. McMaster, according to a news release from USCA.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from USCA and earned her Juris Doctorate degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
"We are thrilled to welcome Amanda back to campus," USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said. "She has enjoyed amazing success since graduating from USC Aiken, and I know she will inspire our graduating Pacers in December."
Before taking on her current responsibilities, Whittle was an assistant general counsel for the state's Department of Social Services. She also was a family court practitioner with Johnson, Johnson, Whittle & Snelgrove, Attorneys, P.A.
Whittle is admitted to the South Carolina Bar and United States District Court. She is certified as a child welfare law specialist through the National Association of Counsel for Children.
"I am thrilled to return to my alma mater, where I was academically and personally nurtured, challenged, strengthened and prepared for unimagined opportunities," Whittle said. "I look forward to meeting my fellow Pacers and welcoming the graduates into the USC Aiken Alumni Association."
The December graduation will take place in the USCA Convocation Center.