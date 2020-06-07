Savannah River Remediation, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, awarded 15 SRR Family Scholarships to local graduates, all of whom are children of SRR employees.
Each of these high school seniors received scholarships of $3,000. They were selected based on leadership, extracurricular involvement, community service, grade point average and scholastic achievement.
Phil Breidenbach, SRR president and project manager, commended the students for their accomplishments and for being part of an SRR tradition.
“Savannah River Remediation has enjoyed a rich tradition over the past 10 years of awarding scholarships to deserving students who are sons or daughters of SRR employees,” Breidenbach said. “Scholarships to these students is a special way that we enjoy helping their parents, who are an essential part of the SRR family. I commend the students on their accomplishments, and I am excited for their future.”
Recipients of the 2020 SRR Family Scholarships are:
• Simon Berry, son of SRR employee Dwayne Berry and his wife, Kim. Simon plans to attend Clemson University and major in civil engineering and minor in environmental engineering.
• Abby Bowser, daughter of SRR employee Scott Bowser and his wife, Angela. Abby plans to attend Anderson University and major in elementary education.
• Conner Brinson, son of SRR employee Jason Brinson and his wife, Cindy. Conner plans to attend the University of South Carolina Upstate and major in sports management.
• Jackson Bryan, son of SRR employee Wes Bryan and his wife, Allison. Jackson plans to attend Clemson University and major in business.
• Nanette Colon-Rios, daughter of SRR employee Maria Rios-Armstrong and her husband, Wilfredo Colon-Santiago. Nanette plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in biochemical engineering.
• Bryan Gadapee, son of Belinda Collazo and her husband, Gregg Gadapee. Bryan plans to attend the University of Mississippi and major in business.
• DJ Granade, son of SRR employee Danny Granade and his wife, Ashley. DJ plans to attend USC Aiken and major in nursing, and then attend Augusta University to become an anesthesiologist assistant.
• Nathan Gray, son of SRR employee Lucky Gray and his wife, Jennifer. Nathan plans to attend the University of South Carolina and major in mechanical engineering.
• Victoria Hill, daughter of SRR employee Pete Hill and his wife, Charlotte. Victoria plans to attend Clemson University and major in psychology.
• Ryan Hoang, son of SRR employee Hilary Bui and her husband Don Hoang. Ryan plans to attend either Georgia Tech or Georgia Southern University and major in electrical and computer engineering.
• Katelynn Key, daughter of SRR employee Darren Key and his wife, Angela. Katelynn plans to attend Charleston Southern University and major in nursing.
• Jessica Matlock, daughter of SRR employee Michael Matlock and his wife, Stephanie. Jessica plans to attend Anderson University and major in mathematics, secondary education.
• Kenzie Parler, daughter of SRR employees Brian and Dyann Parler. Kenzie plans to attend the USC Aiken and major in special education.
• Holland Rasmusson, daughter of SRR employee Grove Rasmusson and his, wife Andrea. Holland plans to attend Brigham Young University and major in art education.
• Savanna Smith, daughter of SRR employee Mitchel Dinkins and his wife, Sylvia. Savanna plans to attend Augusta University and major in biology-premed.
SRR is a team of companies led by Amentum with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs, and BWX Technologies, Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins, and Amentum N&E Technical Services.