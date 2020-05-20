Spring commencement ceremonies, with modifications because of the COVID-19 pandemic, begin Friday for Aiken County private and public schools.
Mead Hall Episcopal School will honor its seniors with a Graduation Parade from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Friday on the Aiken Prep campus.
The graduates will wear their caps and gowns while the school families and guests drive through campus in their cars to congratulate them. At the end of the parade, the graduates will throw their caps in the air.
South Aiken Baptist Christian School will graduate the nine students in the class of 2020 at 7 p.m. Friday in the school gymnasium. Because of social distancing guidelines, attendance is limited to 100 people.
Aiken County Public Schools will hold graduation ceremonies for its seniors June 4 and June 5.
Midland Valley High School, North Augusta High School and Silver Bluff High School students will graduate June 4.
Aiken High School, South Aiken High School, Ridge Spring-Monetta High School and Wagener-Salley High School will graduate its seniors June 5.
All ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m at the football stadium at each school.
All ceremonies also will be live-streamed and recorded. Safety precautions will be implemented and strictly enforced, according to a news release from the school district. To ensure social distancing and meet the state's recommended guidelines, each graduate will receive two tickets, and tickets will be required for admittance into the stadiums.