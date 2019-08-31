The Aiken Technical College Foundation will hold its third-annual Giving Gala from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Woodside Plantation Country Club at 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive.
The theme for the evening is “Speakeasy Soiree.” The 1920s-themed event will feature a reception, heavy hors d’oeuvres, coffee and desserts, casino games, a live auction with auctioneer Andrew Siders and entertainment by Brooke Lundy and John Vaughn.
Sponsors for the Giving Gala include Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (Presenting Sponsor); Savannah River Remediation (Entertainment Sponsor); Centerra-SRS (Reception Sponsor); MAU Workforce Solutions (Live Auction Sponsor); Security Federal (Dessert Sponsor); Aiken Standard (Media Sponsor); Turner’s Keyboards (“Ain’t Life Grand” Piano Sponsor); MTU (“Bee’s Knees” Sponsor); Aiken Art Annex (“Big Cheese” Sponsor); Aiken Regional Medical Centers (“Cat’s Meow” Sponsor); DayBreak Adult Care Services (“Cat’s Pajamas” Sponsor); and McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture (“Glad Rags” Sponsor).
Tickets for the Giving Gala are $75 per person. Proceeds benefit student scholarships at ATC.
Dress is cocktail attire, and 1920s-era clothing is encouraged.
“Put on your glad rags and join us for a fun evening,” said ATC Foundation Director Mary Commons.
The ATC Foundation was formed in 1977 to acquire and manage resources to benefit the mission and goals of the college and to strengthen community relationships.
The Foundation’s fundraising activities support scholarships, professional development, facilities, educational equipment and materials and program development and expansion at ATC.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Commons at 803-508-7413 or commonsm@atc.edu or visit www.atc.edu/Foundation/Events.