Two brothers from South Aiken High recently netted award for their fishing skills.
Brothers Brycen Williamson and Landon Williamson have been named the 2018-19 Anglers of the Year Points Champions for the South Carolina Palmetto Boat Center High School Team Trail, sanctioned by the Bass Anglers Sportsmans Society.
Brycen will be a senior, and Landon will begin his freshman year at South Aiken High School in the fall.
Members of the Aiken County School Board recognized the brothers and other members of local fishing teams at its regular meeting July 16.
Brycen and Landon earned points to beat out more than 250 teams per event.
Their accomplishment earned them a berth in the Bassmaster High School National Championship in August at Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee.
The brothers also qualified to compete in the Fishing League Worldwide National Championship held on Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama, where they made the semi-final round as second in state.
In its first year, the Aiken Youth Bassmasters is a countywide high school fishing club for students in eighth grade through high school. Jason Williamson founded the club.
Other students are members of the North Augusta Fishing Team, which launched in 2010.
Dustin Williamson, a rising senior at South Aiken High School, and Nathan Boatwright, a Midland Valley High School graduate, finished third in The Bass Federation/Student Angler Federation National Championship in June on Pickwick Lake.
The pair also finished sixth in the High School World Finals Team Tournament standings. The championship tournament drew teams from 38 states and Canada and Zimbabwe. With their wins, Dustin and Nathan were each offered scholarships to Kentucky Christian and Simpson University. Nathan plans to attend Aiken Technical College and wants to organize a bass fishing team there.
The school board also recognized Maddox Sutton and Logan Geisler at its meeting.