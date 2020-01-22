Pamela Key celebrated New Year's five hours before her family and friends in Aiken.
During her winter break, the senior cheerleader at South Aiken High School traveled to London to participate in the city's annual New Year's Day Parade after attending a Universal Cheerleaders Association camp and being named an All-American Cheerleader. Pamela was one of almost 800 cheerleaders – 100 from South Carolina – who marched and performed along the 2-mile route through London.
“We mostly ran as well as performed nine times throughout the parade,” said Pamela, who was in the first of three cheerleading groups from America representing Varsity Spirit. “We were very out of breath. We were constantly on the go.”
Pamela's mother, Rosalind Key, compared the parade to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“High school bands from America traveled to the parade, too,” she said. “Bands, majorettes – you name it and all American style – participated in this parade.”
More than 10,000 people from America, the United Kingdom, Europe and beyond participated in the parade in front of a street audience of more than 500,000, according the parade's website at lnydp.com. In 2019, the parade reached more than 300 million people, according to the site.
Pamela said her cheerleading teammates at South Aiken High supported her and encouraged her to tryout, and her family, church family at Friendship Baptist Church and community members helped her raise the money to make the one-week trip.
Besides marching in the parade, Pamela and the other cheerleaders toured England, visited museums and shopped in London, “which was very fun,” she said.
“We saw Tower Bridge, and we got to tour Windsor Castle,” Pamela said. “It was very beautiful. We couldn't take any pictures at Windsor Castle, but it was a great experience to be there and to take it all in. It was fun.”
Pamela said her favorite part of the trip was attending the London production of the Broadway hit musical “Wicked.”
“I'm very into musicals and performing on stage,” she said. “It was very cool to see the London take on the production. It was so beautiful, and they had some amazing voices.”
Pamela also caught up with an old friend, Taya Bentley, who used to live in Aiken and attended Friendship Baptist Church and was her roommate in London. Taya's grandparents, Flip and Willie Quiller, still live in Aiken.
Pamela, who plans to attend USC Aiken in the fall, encouraged all high school cheerleaders to tryout to participate in the 2021 parade.
“Push yourself to become an All-American because it's really an experience you will treasure for the rest of your life,” she said.
In addition to being a South Aiken High cheerleader for the first time this year, Pamela is an accomplished dancer. She has been the captain of the South Aiken Dance Team for the past two years and a member of the Dance2Inspire Krew for the last five years. She received regional and national competition honors in the teen and senior categories.
Pamela, the only cheerleader to represent South Aiken High and the Aiken-Augusta area, also was chosen captain of the Stallion Cheerleaders for the South Carolina squad for Border Bowl VII.
Video of the parade is at www.lnydp.com. Pamela and her group, "Love Train," are entry No. 11, and she can be seen briefly at 22 minutes into the parade.