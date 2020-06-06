Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 6, 2020 @ 11:01 pm
The seniors in the class of 2020 at South Aiken Baptist Christian School are Ethan Kaufelds, Olivia Versch, Collin Winkler, Logan Preuss, Timothy Herndon, Danielle Sullivan, Matthew Robinson, Kayla Lea and Alyssa Day.
Alyssa Day – Salutatorian
Timothy Herndon
Ethan Kaufelds
Kayla Lea– Valedictorian
Logan Preuss
Matthew Robinson
Danielle Sullivan
Olivia Versch
Collin Winkler
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.