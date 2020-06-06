South Aiken Baptist Christian School Class of 2020 DSC_3256 (copy)
The seniors in the class of 2020 at South Aiken Baptist Christian School are Ethan Kaufelds, Olivia Versch, Collin Winkler, Logan Preuss, Timothy Herndon, Danielle Sullivan, Matthew Robinson, Kayla Lea and Alyssa Day.

 Staff photo by Larry Wood

Alyssa Day – Salutatorian 

Timothy Herndon

Ethan Kaufelds

Kayla Lea– Valedictorian

Logan Preuss

Matthew Robinson

Danielle Sullivan

Olivia Versch

Collin Winkler