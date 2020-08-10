Balloons filled the blue Sunday sky as the Midland Valley High School softball team honored the memory of Coach Dana Chipley, who died last week.
Students, teachers and community members gathered at the Mustangs' softball field with hundreds of balloons, many of them orange or blue. After the school's alma mater song played, everyone released their balloons.
Chipley, known by students and athletes as Coach Chip, coached the Midland Valley softball team and taught at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School. She is survived by her husband and two children.
On Twitter, the Mid Valley HS Sports account shared a video of the balloon release.
"We miss you Chip Chip," reads the tweet.
In a statement last week, LBC Middle School principal Casey Rogers honored Chipley's legacy.
"Coach Chipley’s commitment to our community went far beyond the classroom as she was an amazing educator, an excellent coach, and an even better person. She dedicated her life to the next generation and the Midland Valley area is a better place because of her," Rogers said.
More than $5,000 has been donated to the GoFundMe fundraiser for the Dana Chipley Memorial Fund. The campaign says all proceeds will go to Chipley's husband, Clay, and their two children, Wil and Kyndal, for college tuition and expenses.
To view the GoFundMe page, visit www.gofundme.com/f/gx2tf-dana-chipley-memorial-fund.