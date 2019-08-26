USC Aiken's industrial process engineering degree started not on campus but in the business community.
Dr. Daren J. Timmons, USCA's provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, outlined the history and development of the program Aug. 13 at a meeting of the Carolina Midlands Post of the Society of American Military Engineers on USCA's campus.
For 25 years, USCA offered a two-year pre-engineering sequence, Timmons said. Students in the program took basic science, math and engineering courses and then transferred to four-year universities to complete their engineering degrees.
In 2012, USCA began a strategic planning process that identified an undergraduate engineering program as the top recommendation, Timmons said. In 2012-14, the university created the Engineering Advisory Board formed from local corporations.
“We started by going out to industry and saying 'What do you need? What's the kind of person you would want to hire? What would you tell us?'” Timmons said.
They answered that they needed employees with technical knowledge and skills in mathematics, science, engineering and management to analyze and solve problems in team-oriented business environments.
Timmons said USCA's program is technically an industrial engineering degree with about three years of mechanical engineering content, but students also take courses in systems engineering, circuits, economics, business management and engineering ethics.
The program culminates with a capstone project during which students work as a team with local industrial partners, including NovaTech, Augusta Concrete Block, Autoneum, Bridgestone-Firestone, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and Nanofluids.
“Each year, we're seeing the local industry saying they want to host a couple of students as a team and want them to do projects that are useful to their industry,” Timmons said.
Six seniors graduated in 2018 in the program's first class, and all are employed by local industry, Timmons said. The number of engineering graduates increased to 12 in the 2019 class.
About 200 students have declared the industrial process engineering degree as their major.
Having a engineering program at USCA also provides local industries with a workforce invested in the community, Timmons said
“If we can grow our own here in South Carolina, here in this region, they will be more likely to stay,” he said. “They're invested here. They grew up here. They have family ties here.”
Started 100 years ago, the Society of American Military Engineers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps build partnerships between the architectural and engineering industries and military communities and engineers, past President Frank Mondo said. The society focuses on professional development, mentorships in the engineering disciplines and community outreach, including providing scholarships for high school students in STEM fields.
The society usually meets in the Columbia area but met at USCA to expand its “footprint in higher education,” Mondo said.
“We're here to explore what the USC Aiken campus is doing in the engineering community and how we can support them and look for opportunities to support their students,” he said.