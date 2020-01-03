Hiring a new superintendent for Aiken County Public Schools is the top goal for Aiken County School Board members in 2020.
Former superintendent Dr. Sean Alford resigned in September.
Board members also said ensuring students and teachers have a safe learning environment under the district's Code of Conduct and continuing to promote teacher recruitment and retention as other goals among their top three for the new year.
Keith Liner, Chairman and District 4
In addition to hiring a new superintendent, Board Chairman Keith Liner, who represents District 4 in the North Augusta area, wrote in an email that his second goal is to “review, evaluate and ensure that the Aiken County School District Student Code of Conduct provides a safe learning environment for our students and staff; that it is fair and equitable; and that it is consistently administered throughout the District.”
Liner's third goal is to “continue efforts for teacher recruitment and retention. In particular efforts associated with implementation of improvement items identified by Teacher Job and Task Analysis.”
Sandra Shealey, District 1
Sandra Shealey, who represents District 1 in the Wagener-Salley and Ridge Spring-Monetta areas, wrote one of her goals for the new year is “to take a closer look at discipline in our schools and what we can do to address discipline and behavior problems in our schools."
“Our students deserve to have a safe environment that is conducive to learning,” she wrote in an email. “Behavior problems cause disruptions that distract students and take away from valuable instruction time. Our teachers cannot cover material that they need to cover in class when they are having to deal with discipline issues.”
Shealey said she also wants to continue the district's efforts to make Aiken County Public Schools “a premier school district in the state.”
“I believe one way to accomplish this is to retain the excellent teachers that we have on staff by supporting them so that they will want to continue their teaching career in Aiken County,” she wrote. “It is also important that we recruit excellent teachers to teach in the Aiken County Public School System.”
Shealey wrote she also wants to expand Advanced Placement, or AP, courses offered.
“This will better prepare our students for college and allow them to earn college credits before they graduate from high school,” she wrote.
Shealey said she wants the Aiken Scholars Academy to continue to grow. The school, which opened in August 2018 on USC Aiken's campus, is a partnership between the school district and the university. Students, who are chosen by application, take accelerated courses taught by district teachers during their freshman and sophomore years and take classes with USCA students during their junior and senior years to earn college credit.
“This is an excellent program and another great way for students to earn college credits and prepare for college,” Shealey wrote. “It is important that we provide our students with the support and tools needed to excel in college and be competitive in the workforce. I am so fortunate to be able to serve in our community as a board member of Aiken County Public Schools, and I look forward to great things ahead for 2020 and beyond.”
Jason Crane, District 2
Discipline topped Jason Crane's list of goals for 2020.
“The District must continue to proactively seek ways to address the discipline issues facing our classrooms,” Crane wrote in an email. “This is prime concern for both parents and educators, and we must ensure that we are actively enforcing discipline consistently to help ensure all our students are able to learn in a safe environment. While our educators must navigate a complex web of federal regulations in this regard, it is my goal to work with the Board to provide our staff with the support and tools necessary to address discipline issues swiftly and effectively when they arise to maintain classroom safety and order.”
Crane, who represents District 2 in the Silver Bluff and also Aiken areas, said finding a permanent district superintendent is a “key priority.” The Board named King Laurence, the district's former chief officer of administration, as interim superintendent after Alford's resignation.
“I am excited to start that process, and my goal is to fill the role with someone who appreciates the different Areas in ACPSD and their respective communities, someone who will always put the needs of the students first, and someone who will recognize the importance of fostering a positive and safe work environment for our staff,” Crane wrote. “Our next Superintendent should appreciate and respect the work of all our employees, from bus drivers to administrators. I am confident our upcoming search committee will identity the best candidate for the job.”
Concerning teacher retention and morale, Crane wrote, “Our teachers deserve the support and respect of the Board, and I will continue to support efforts directed at giving our teachers everything they need to be successful. Our experts in the classrooms already know what they need to ensure the success of their students, and I will continue to listen when our educators share that information with us. The Retention Committee has continued to engage teachers and garner excellent ideas on how we can better support them, and I will continue to support implementation of those recommendations.”
Barry Moulton, District 5
Barry Moulton, who represents District 5 in the Midland Valley area, wrote that his first goal is to “increase teacher instructional time with students and reduce standardized test requirements.”
He also wrote he wants to “correct disciplinary issues that have been increasing in an alarming fashion.”
“Teachers must be in full control of their classrooms,” he wrote. “Disrespectful students who do not respond to teacher disciplinary actions must be removed immediately in order for the remaining students to receive the necessary instructional time. This can be done if existing policies are followed strictly and consistently.”
Moulton wrote that he wants to “improve teacher morale and teacher retention by actively listening to and engaging teachers in district-level educational decisions."
He wrote that his goal is to “conduct anonymous surveys among teachers and hold at least one meaningful meeting quarterly between the superintendent and various, randomly selected teachers. Not simply teachers of the year. Random selection is best.”
Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson, District 7
Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson, who was elected in December to represent District 7 in the Aiken area, wrote that her “top three goals are transparency, communication and diligently seeking and hiring a new superintendent who will move our district forward with the students' and teachers' best interests in mind always.”
Dr. John Bradley, District 8
Dr. John Bradley, another new Board member who was elected in December to represent District 8 in the Aiken area, said his No. 1 goal is to choose a district superintendent “who is a good fit for our District and who has a proven record of educational leadership and good interpersonal skills.”
Bradley said he also wants to “increase support for teachers and administrators in providing a safe, comfortable environment in which to work and learn.”
“This includes supporting them in enforcing the District’s discipline code and school-based security practices,” he wrote in an email.
Bradley wrote he also wants to “participate with teachers, administrators, parents, and other Board members in identifying, developing, and instituting instructional programs that will meet the needs of each of our children to the maximum extent possible.”
Cam Nuessle, District 9
Cam Nuessle said his No. 1 goal is to determine a selection process and form a search committee for the next district superintendent, “ensuring that this important task is performed in a open and transparent manner.”
Nuessle, who also was elected in December to represent District 9 in the Aiken area, wrote he also wants to form “common goals for 2020” with the other eight Board members.
Nuessle's third goal is to “make visible progress in valuing all employees in the Aiken County Public School District.”
“For our educators, I believe we can do this in the areas of discipline and time spent on low-value tasks,” Nuessle wrote. “Support and counseling should be provided to consistently disruptive students outside their normal classroom, allowing teachers to focus more time on instruction. Items like district-required assessments should be evaluated for value and frequency in an attempt to give time back.”
Nuessle wrote his personal goal in 2020 is “to visit every school that District 9 students attend in order to show my appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our educators.”
Brian Silas, who represents District 3 in the Midland Valley area, and Dwight Smith, the Board's vice chairman, who represents District 6 in the Midland Valley area, chose not to participate.