Construction bids for a renovation project at Belvedere Elementary and an administrative policy regarding the use of service animals in schools are among the items on Tuesday's Aiken County School Board agenda.
School districts are among the public entities required to make reasonable modifications in "policies, practices, or procedures" to allow the use of service animals, when necessary, in order to avoid discrimination on the basis of disability, according to the agenda.
A first reading of the policy regarding service animals will be read during Tuesday's virtual board meeting.
Construction bids for a renovation project at Belvedere Elementary will be voted on by the board. This multi-million dollar project is set to become one of many such projects currently underway at schools across Aiken County.
The board will also discuss personnel appointments and hear a final reading of revisions to the Student Code of Conduct.
A schedule for the upcoming school year's school board meetings will be proposed.
The board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.