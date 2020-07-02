The Aiken County Public School District is actively searching for a new candidate to replace Dr. Shawn Foster as the chief officer of operations and student services for area schools.
A job posting for the position has been made on the district's website.
The chief officer of operations and student services will oversee a variety of programs within the school district ranging from construction management to social work.
They will also be responsible for directing "all activities related to student services at the district level including student attendance accounting, student records services, student discipline and coordination of student data bases," according to the job posting.
The position also supervises the maintenance programs of the district, oversees transportation for the district and supervises the Department of Technology and Instructional Material Center, among other responsibilities.
Candidates must have a master's degree and a minimum five years experience in school administration or district leadership, according to the job posting.
The district plans on closing applications for the position Sunday and is "hopeful" to have a hiring recommendation for the school board by July 14, according to a news release from the district.
The district praised Foster's "excellent and distinguished" service during his five years with the district in a statement Thursday.
Foster is credited with overseeing numerous construction projects at schools across the county, streamlining maintenance protocols and increasing student support services.
“The extensive leadership Dr. Shawn Foster has brought to our school district cannot be overstated,” said Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence. “From his commitment to premier learning environments for all students and operational oversight of facility improvements, which have consistently been spectacular, as well as on time and under budget, to his seemingly innate ability to unify employees, students and community members in collaborative efforts that have enhanced nearly every aspect of our district, it goes without saying that we are tremendously grateful that Dr. Foster chose Aiken County as a place to further his educational career."
Foster assumed the role of superintendent for the Orangeburg County School District on July 1, a position he said he was "incredibly honored" to achieve.