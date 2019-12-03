Ahmed Samaha put his mouth where his money is Monday.
USC Aiken's vice chancellor for Student Life and Services won the campus Kiss the Pacer contest sponsored by the university's senior leadership team and student leaders to raise money for the United Way of Aiken County.
Samaha collected the most, and, as his prize, he got to kiss the Pacer or, in this case, a former racehorse named Atlas. He obliged Tuesday on the Quad in front of the Student Activities Center, giving Atlas a big smooch on his snout.
The Pacer, a horse used in harness racing, is USCA's mascot.
Although it's generally not nice to kiss and tell, this kiss was for a good cause.
“Atlas was very friendly and very nice,” Samaha said. “Our students were excited about seeing him on campus.”
All together, the contest raised more than $400 for the United Way of Aiken County.
Sharon Rodgers, the president of the United Way, said Samaha, who coordinated USCA's campaign, “did an amazing job bringing excitement and awareness to the campaign and the Kiss the Pacer” contest.
“The fundraiser was so much fun,” Rodgers said. “Atlas is a handsome fellow and was very cooperative. It didn't look like Ahmed scared him too badly. He didn't run when Ahmed puckered up.”
Rodgers said USCA's and “our generous community's” contributions help support the United Way and its 30 partner agencies and their 45 critical-need programs.
“It takes a lot to run these programs every year,” she said. “We're just so appreciative for every dollar that's raised to help support our nonprofits' efforts in our community.”
Jessica Wymbs, a senior business major from San Jose, California, brought Atlas, a 9-year-old Thoroughbred to campus for his date with Samaha.
“As soon as he told me about it, I was really excited to bring him out because I feel like the school has allowed me so many opportunities to ride,” said Wymbs, who in on USCA's eventing and women's polo teams and is the president of the dressage team. “This is the best way I can give back.”