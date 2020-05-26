The Aiken County Public School District recently issued an email concerning distance learning packets and the school meals distribution program.
The final distance learning packets are due Wednesday. Packets can be dropped off at school or submitted electronically.
Also, parents should plan to pick up any student medications at that time. After Wednesday, remaining medications will be disposed of unless arrangements have been made with the school nurse.
Nutritional services will continue to distribute meals Thursday. The following week, student meals will be distributed June 1 and June 2. The meal bags on June 2 will contain three days of student meals to complete the nutritional program for the school year.
The school district soon will provide information about its collaboration with the USDA for summer feeding. Summer feeding sites will be located at several school locations for grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals throughout the summer.