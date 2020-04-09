Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent King Laurence will discuss with School Board leaders as early as next week options concerning school calendar considerations for the Masters Tournament being moved to November.
King also will conference with representatives of the Augusta National Golf Club, according to an email from the district Thursday.
Representatives of the Augusta National Golf Club contacted the leadership of Aiken County Public Schools on Wednesday about school calendar considerations, according to the email.
“Our desire is to be as accommodating as possible to our community partners and to provide our employees and students opportunities to be a part of working and or participating in this annual event,” according to the email.
While no definitive answer about a fall break next year could be provided before further discussion, an effort is underway to explore alternatives to the school district's already established and approved academic calendar.
“We certainly want to be as flexible as possible to help maintain the level of community-involvement that makes the Master's as special as it is to visitors as well as all who call the CSRA home,” according to the email.
Augusta National Golf Club and Masters Chairman Fred Ridley announced Monday that the tournament, originally scheduled to be played this week, has been rescheduled for Nov. 9-15.