A new Director of Student Services has been appointed for Aiken County Public Schools, the district announced Wednesday.
Carl White, who has served as principal of Midland Valley High School for more than 10 years, will assume the position this month.
In a news release, the school district said creating a Director for the Student Services division in the district will "provide enhanced leadership aimed to support the social emotional needs of students." In this role, White will report to the district's Chief Officer of Operations and Student Services, a role previously held by Dr. Shawn Foster, who left the district last month for a superintendent position in Orangeburg County.
“I am very excited about this new opportunity to work with so many more students and different people from across the District,” White said in the release. “Being able to come in and support even more students and staff at different levels is a great opportunity so these are very exciting times for me.”
Prior to becoming the principal of Midland Valley High School, White served as a school counselor and special needs coordinator at Aiken High School for five years. He went on to become an assistant principal at Aiken High and then principal of Schofield Middle School.
White encouraged the growth of the Early College Program at Midland Valley High and facilitated the school's participation in local fundraising campaigns like United Way and Relay for Life.
Under his leadership, the school also hosted the annual S.C. Area 15 Spring Games and Special Olympics several times.
He also did tasks around the school like cutting the grass on campus, claiming leaders need to serve in a variety of capacities.
White earned his Bachelor's of Science in Business Management from Troy University. He earned a master's degree in Counselor Education from South Carolina State University and a master's in Educational Leadership from Augusta State University.
White said he will "always" consider himself a member of the Midland Valley community even as he moves on to the new position.
“This new role will allow me to serve my school district in a different capacity and that’s exciting,” White said. “Supporting even more students in our school district the way I have been supported throughout my experience here is a great opportunity. I have been blessed to serve with some amazing people in Aiken County and I know that will continue in the future.”