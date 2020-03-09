The Aiken County School Board will vote on two change order requests for funding for construction projects pertaining to the Aiken High School Phase 3 James Taylor Renovation project.
The change orders involve a repaving of the drive behind the James Taylor Gym (including sidewalks, patios, and stamped asphalt) totaling in $131,202 and grading the existing Auxiliary Gym location to a new band practice field, totaling in $84,566.
The board will hear a requests from schools seeking to submit applications for S.C. Department of Education grants.
East Aiken School of the Arts is seeking a $18,000 Distinguished Arts Program grant for arts education programs; Leavelle McCampbell Middle School is seeking the $260,000 2020-21 Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant, which supports numerous school programs geared toward discipline, mentorships and more.
The board will also vote on tuition fees for students in the school system who are not residents of Aiken County. The board voted last December to allow more flexibility in the tuition fees for nonresidential students.
Other consent items include bids for the Rubber Track Resurfacing Project at Midland Valley High School and North Augusta High School and ratification of student expulsions.
Under information items, the board will hear construction status reports for the following schools:
• Midland Valley High School Addition Project
• Millbrook Elementary Additions and Renovations Project
• North Augusta High School Phase 3 Project
• Ridge-Spring Monetta Elementary Phase 3 Addition Project
Clearwater Elementary School will be in this week's School Spotlight.