The final working drawings for construction of the Millbrook Elementary School renovation project are on the agenda for the Aiken County School Board's meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Aiken County Public Schools' district office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
The renovations will include a secure and cohesive floor plan, connecting the currently separated classroom buildings and providing secure and deliberate circulation throughout the campus,” according to the agenda.
The board also will consider the transfer for Horse Creek Academy's charter. On Sept. 14, the executive director of the charter school sent a letter asking for the Aiken County School Board's “blessing” in transferring its charter to the Charter Institute at Erskine effective July 1, 2020.
In other business, the board will consider on second reading policy changes to the organization of the School Board, the structure and relationship between the board and legal services and assignment and transfer of building administrators.
Under special orders of business, the Board will recognize the Aiken High School NJROTC and the state gold and silver award winners. Kennedy Middle School will be the school spotlight.