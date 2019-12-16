Three new Aiken County School Board members will be sworn in Tuesday at the board's regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Interim Superintendent King Laurence will swear in Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson from District 7, Dr. John Bradley from District 8 and Cam Nuessle from District 9 in the Aiken County Public Schools' district office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
The three new members were elected Dec. 10 in a special election.
The board will hear final plans and a construction budget for the Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School addition Phase III project. The new elementary school will be an addition to the Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School and new Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, which should be finished and ready for occupancy in the new year.
The board also will hear construction updates on the new Ridge Spring-Monetta High, the North Augusta High School Phase III addition project, the Midland Valley High School addition and renovation project and the James Taylor gymnasium renovation project at Aiken High School.
Under special orders of business, the board will recognize Millbrook Elementary as a National Elementary and Secondary Education Act, or ESEA, Distinguished School. The board also will recognize the Aiken Council of the International Reading Association Distinguished Teacher and Administrator of the Year.