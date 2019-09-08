Members of the Aiken County School Board will receive legal and contractual advice about naming an interim superintendent Tuesday during executive session after its regular meeting, according to the meeting agenda.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Silver Bluff High School at 64 DeSoto Drive, Aiken.
The board accepted the resignation of Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford on Thursday at a special called meeting. His last day with the district will be Friday.
The board also will receive legal advice about the resignations of board members Ahmed Samaha and Tad Barber. Samaha and Barber resigned their seats on the board after the board's 6-2-1 vote to accept Alford's resignation.
In his letter of resignation, Barber wrote: “this board has lost its bearing and is not focused on improving the schools or its curriculum.” In his letter, Samaha wrote: “In my view, the board’s current approach to decision making and policy setting does not support my primary objective of student success, both in and outside the classroom, from pre-K to post-graduation.”
The full content of both resignation letters was published Sunday in the Aiken Standard.
After Barber read a prepared statement about his resignation Thursday, Rosemary English said she would retire Friday. Speaking to the audience, English said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to say that there is no way that I can sit on this board.”
The board also will receive legal advice about filling the vacant board seats.
The seats held by Barber, English and Samaha represent mostly residents of Aiken, leaving Aiken without full representation on the board until an election to fill the seats is held.
In an email Friday, Cynthia Holland, the director of Registration & Elections for Aiken County, said she cannot determine filing dates for candidates for the seats or a date for the election until she receives the resignation letters from Barber, English and Samaha.
The regular sessions will consider consent items as follows:
• Special education contracts for fiscal year 2019-20.
• Design development drawings and the budget for the Millbrook Elementary addition project.
• Guaranteed maximum price No. 1 for North Augusta High School Phase III additions.
• Design development plans for the Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School addition.
• Change order No. 5 for the Graniteville Elementary addition.
Under informational items, the board will hear reports as follows:
• Extended day programs update.
• Construction status reports for the Aiken High School Phase 2B addition project.
• Construction status reports for the Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle/High Phase II addition project.
• Final construction status reports for the Graniteville Elementary Renovations and additions project.
• Final construction status reports for the Silver Bluff High football stadium project.