The Aiken County School Board will hear design plans for the Aiken County Career and Technology Center at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Aiken County Public Schools' district office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
The architectural firm of Goodwyn Mills Cawood, GMC, will present the plans based on the school district's completed scope of the center's education needs. The Board also will hear the preliminary construction cost estimates of the project to renovate the Career and Technology Center in Graniteville.
Under informational items, the Board will hear an update on ABM, an energy services provider that assists clients, including school districts, municipalities and private industries, implement capital improvements financed through energy and utility savings, according to the agenda.
Under consent items, the board will consider items as follows:
• Approval to make a contract award for districtwide pressure washing services
• Funding flexibility to follow state provisos that all school districts and special schools in South Carolina may transfer and expend funds “to ensure the delivery of academic and arts instruction to students” with certain limitations, according to the agenda
• Request for approval for home instruction.
Under individual items, the Board will consider personnel appointments and out-of-district transfer requests.
During executive session, the Board will hear legal briefings as follows:
• Legal advice regarding a Board member resignation
• Legal advice regarding Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, requests
• Consideration of final proposed details of contractual agreements to receive land donation and details on pending sale of property.