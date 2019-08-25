Members of the Aiken County School Board will hear a motion on attendance makeup and a financial report Tuesday at its regular meeting.
The Board will meet at 7 p.m. at the Aiken County Public School District office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
Under informational items, the Board will hear a summer learning presentation and the final update from the Recruitment and Retention Committee.
Under consent items, Board members will consider an alternate language textbook for the Aiken Scholars Academy and the adoption of a textbook for discrete mathematics.
The Board also will consider the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds. The Board approved the issuance of $18.5 million bonds in the district's adopted 2018-19 budget and as part of the district's Five-Year Facilities Plan, according to the agenda.
Under individual items, the Board will vote on personnel appointments and out-of-district transfer requests.