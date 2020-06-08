The Aiken County School Board will hear Tuesday the second and final reading of the 2020-21 budget at its regular meeting.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive. Seating will be limited to follow social distancing guidelines. The meeting will be live streamed at acpsd.net.
Items included in the first reading of the budget are as follows:
• No step increase or cost-of-living adjustment
• Salaries and fringe benefits budgets increased because of new teacher allocations
• Funding for juniors in the Aiken Scholars Academy who will take classes at USC Aiken for the first time
• Funding for school resource officers
• Annual cost of GIS for buses
• Funding for fine arts programs in elementary schools.
Changes from the first reading that will be reflected in the second reading are as follows:
• Repurposed vacant coordinator position to fund two technology positions
• Increased employer retirement contribution by .25%
• Updated budgets for workers compensation and property and liability insurance
• Included lawn maintenance costs added midyear 2019-20
• Difference between General Fund revenue and expenditures budget reflected on line item “increase to fund balance.”
The budget will include no tax increase.
The total budget will be $333.5 million.
Other items on the agenda include construction status reports and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) grant funding.