The 2020-21 school calendar, a proposed one-time use of the school district's fund balance and construction updates are on the agenda Tuesday for the Aiken County School Board's regular meeting.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School auditorium at 29 Lions Trail in Warrenville.
If the Board approves the proposed 2020-21 school calendar, teachers would return Aug. 10, 2020, and students would return for the first day of school on Aug. 17, 2020. The last day of school for students would be June 3, 2021, and June 4 for teachers.
Concerning the one-time use of the fund balance, the School Board periodically approves the use of its fund balance for one-time, nonrecurring purposes, according to the meeting's agenda.
At its Dec. 11, 2018 meeting, the Board approved one-time funds that included a $150 Christmas bonus for Aiken County Public School District employees. This year, the Board's one December meeting, set for Dec. 17, would not allow sufficient time to process bonuses if the Board again approves them, according to the agenda.
The Board also will hear updates on construction projects on the James Taylor Gymnasium renovation at Aiken High School, the addition and renovation project at Midland Valley High School, the Phase III addition at North Augusta High School and the new Ridge Spring-Monetta High School.
The Board also will hear the annual review of the Five-Year Facility Improvement Plan and an update and recommendations from the Salary Committee. The Salary Committee met Oct. 25 to discuss potential impacts of new overtime rules announced by the U.S. Department of Labor in September, according to the agenda. The changes would become effective Jan. 1, 2020.