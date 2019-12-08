Ten candidates are running for three open seats for Districts 7, 8 and 9 on the Aiken County School Board. They are, from left to right, John Bradley, Keith Harp, Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson, Kristin Beard, Bruce Wheelon, Robert Byrne, Pamela Diaz, Cameron Nuessle, Timothy Govenettio and George Grieve. The special election for the seats, which represent the Aiken area, is Tuesday.