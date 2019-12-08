The special election to fill three vacant Aiken County School Board seats in Area 1 is set for Tuesday.
Ten candidates are running to represent three districts, District 7, District 8 and District 9. All three seats represent voters in the Aiken area.
In District 7, George Grieve and Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson are the candidates.
In District 8, Kristin Beard, John Bradley, Timothy Govenettio and Bruce Wheelon are the candidates.
In District 9, Robert Byrne, Pamela Diaz, Keith Harp and Cameron Nuessle are the candidates.
The winners will be sworn in Dec. 17 at the last school board meeting of 2019.
The special election will fill the seats of former school board members Rosemary English from District 7, Tad Barber from District 8 and Ahmed Samaha from District 9. They resigned their seats in September after the school board voted to accept the resignation of former Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford.