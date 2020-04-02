Stock Photo - Aiken School District Logo (copy) purple up 1

The Aiken County School Board special called budget meeting set for April 14 has been postponed.

The meeting will be reschedule at a later date, according to a notification from the board.

The board had planned to have the 2020-21 budget finalized and approved by the end of May.

City Council to meet Friday

The Aiken City Council will hold a special electronic meeting at 3:30 p.m. Friday to discuss an Emergency Ordinance amending the Emergency Resolution of March 16. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Aiken YouTube channel.

​Larry Wood covers education for the Aiken Standard.

