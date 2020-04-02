The Aiken County School Board special called budget meeting set for April 14 has been postponed.
The meeting will be reschedule at a later date, according to a notification from the board.
The board had planned to have the 2020-21 budget finalized and approved by the end of May.
City Council to meet Friday
The Aiken City Council will hold a special electronic meeting at 3:30 p.m. Friday to discuss an Emergency Ordinance amending the Emergency Resolution of March 16. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Aiken YouTube channel.