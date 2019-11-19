Rezoning, classroom discipline and the qualifications needed for a new Aiken County Public Schools superintendent were among the topics the 10 candidates for three Aiken County School Board seats discussed Tuesday at a public forum.
The Aiken Standard sponsored the forum for the two candidates for District 7, George Grieve and Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson; the four candidates for District 8, Kristin Beard, John Bradley, Timothy Govenettio and Bruce Wheelon; and the four candidates for District 9, Robert Byrne, Pamela Diaz, Keith Harp and Cameron Nuessle.
The three seats represent attendance Area 1 in Aiken. A special election to fill the seats will be Dec. 10.
The candidates for District 8 differed on the redistricting decision members of the school board approved in January 2018. The redistricting affected some students in Aiken schools, especially in south Aiken neighborhoods. Some students in the Area 3 attendance zone in Graniteville also were affected.
Wheelon said one of his platforms as a candidate for District 8 is to reverse the redistricting decisions made in 2018.
“I've heard from many, many people in District 8. They are really upset about the rezoning,” Wheelon said. “They bought a house to have their children go to a particular school, and then all of a sudden, that zone changes, and they're angry about it. They do not understand why they have to pass a school that their child formerly went to to go to one that they've been rezoned to.
“If I'm elected, one of my priorities is to work with the existing board and get that zoning placed back the way it was.”
Beard said her neighborhood was affected by the redistricting, but she does not support reversing the redistricting decisions.
“I'm deeply sympathetic to the anger and frustration that families felt when their houses were rezoned. My house was one of the houses affected,” she said. “However, I don't think it's a good solution at this point to undo the rezoning efforts. Moving children twice in three school years would be massively disruptive.
“Redistricting is going to happen. I think the solution is not to undo redistricting. It's not to ever swear off redistricting. The solution here is to make sure that every school in our community is a good school, is a great school, is a school that any parent would be happy to have their child attend.”
Bradley, a former Aiken County School Board member, said he knew there would be a “population explosion” in western Aiken County when he left the board 11 years ago.
“We have to be proactive in dealing with population shifts and population growth, and we can do that as long as we have some money to build rooms to put kids in,” Bradley said. “The population numbers haven't drastically shifted. Where people live has shifted some. We have to be careful of that.
“My answer to the question really is we need to put efforts into planning so we do not have to upset parents and affect children. What can be done about the new situation as it exists now? It's going to be dependent on at least five members of the board. There's no one person who is going to change anything.”
Govenettio said he did not “believe the rezoning was correct.”
“I say, no, with my research, the rezoning was not done due to population,” he said. “The zoning was done for a numbers game. It was done to take children out of one school area that were doing really well to put them in one that wasn't doing so well so they could bring the numbers up in those schools.
“Children need to go into schools that are in their neighborhood. If I get elected, I will do everything I can to correct and remedy this in a way that works for the families and the children.”
Byrne offered a “dose of realism” concerning discipline.
“Nobody on the school board is going to fix a symptom of a sick society where children act out because of the breakdown of the American family, because they've been abused, because they have issues,” Byrne said. “So we're not going to turn into a perfectly disciplined school system. I don't care who you are.
“We set policy. Once you set the policy, then we ought to hold the administrators' feet to the fire to see that it is applied as it's been set uniformly. We want to offer world-class educational opportunities for all students. If a child is unruly and can't take advantage of that opportunity and is acting out, then we have a responsibility, according to the policy, to remove that young woman or young man so that the majority can take advantage of the responsibility.
“We're not flushing those kids down the river because we don't know the background they came from, and we still have to be sensitive to those kids. We have to have more psychologists, more services so we can help those kids behave in a different way. That's how we can begin to deal with discipline. But don't fool yourself, we can't' fix the illness we have in our society. We can only try to deal with it so our kids can get opportunities.”
Concerning helping teachers better deal with discipline issues and disruptive students, Diaz said the school district should “adhere to and enforce the Code of Conduct.”
“We have a Code of Conduct in place, but I'm not sure we enforce the discipline as was intended,” she said. “The other thing is that I feel like, based on what I've heard from teachers, is that there needs to be a common, universal language.
“Horseplay in one school could be defined as something in another school. So when teachers are putting in their discipline referrals, they mean different things. So I think explicit definitions of the different types of discipline issues are needed.”
Harp said discipline is not only an issue for the school and educators.
“It's got to start at home, so that's what we really need to try to reinforce,” he said. “We have to enforce discipline in a true and passionate way. Our children are getting hurt. Our teachers are getting bit. And it seems like we can't do anything about it. Something is wrong with the process, and we need to fix it. And if you elect me, we're going to.”
Nuessle suggested setting up cool-down rooms for disruptive students.
“I just think when teachers get to a point – teachers are tough, and they know how to handle a classroom – but when they get to a point where they need some help and a child needs to be redirected and cooled down somewhere else, there needs to be a place for them to go,” he said. “And that simply is not true of every school in Aiken County.”
Grieve and Rhinehart-Jackson agreed that leadership is the most important quality the next district superintendent needs.
“First and foremost, you need a leader,” Grieve said. “You need somebody that can actually have a vision that can motivate and encourage the employees to move forward.
“You need someone who has a proven track record from previous employers, and I think most important you need a person who can get along with everybody. They're a people person. They're willing to listen to all employees, to all constituents, to all students. They need to be open minded.”
“I believe that the next superintendent truly needs to be a leader in every sense,” Rhinehart-Jackson said. “He's going to have to lead a huge administration. He's going to need to lead our children. He or she is going to have to be able to motivate our children as well as our parents. He or she has to inspire.
“I think that the superintendent is truly going to have a stern backbone. They're going to have to be able to stand their ground and do what's needed to lead Aiken forward and continue the good work that's already done in Aiken County.”
The special election Dec. 10 will fill the seats of three school board members – Rosemary English from District 7, Tad Barber from District 8 and Ahmed Samaha from District 9 - who resigned in September after the board voted to accept the resignation of former Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford.