The Aiken County Board of Education approved a motion to continue using the Waterford Early Learning System through the fall semester after voting down an earlier motion to renew the program for one year.
The extension of the program through the end of the year will allow the Aiken County Public School District to engage an independent, third-party body to evaluate the program, which has been in place for three years.
The extension also will allow the district to look for alternative early learning programs if the Board decides to discontinue the program after the evaluation is complete. Jeanie Glover, the district's Chief Officer of Instruction, said the evaluations is expected to be complete by November.
The motion to continue the program passed by a vote of five to four with Board member Jason Crane, who made the motion; Ahmed Samaha; Tad Barber; Rosemary English; and Sandra Shealey voting for it. Board Chairman Keith Liner and members Barry Moulton, Dwight Smith and Brian Silas voted against the motion.
The votes came after an almost hour-long discussion of the the program, which is designed to offer students in early grades individualized lessons in English language arts, math and science each day, according to the Board's agenda.
During the discussion, several Board members said they had received negative comments about the program from parents, teachers and administrators, and said the program took instructional time away from teachers.
Other Board members said they had not heard negative comments and feedback about the program and said ending the program five weeks before the start of the new school year on Aug. 19 would leave the district without a replacement for the program.
In other business, Liner said he would refer the possibility of the district returning to a tribunal system to address discipline issues to the Discipline Committee based on a motion made by Silas.
English presented the final graduation numbers for the 2018-19 school year.
The district graduated 1,432 students during commencement exercises June 6-7. Of that number, 1,258, or 88.4%, were accepted at two- and four-year college or universities; 38, or 2.6%, enlisted in the military; and 128, or 9%, went into the workforce.