High school seniors will graduate this spring in spite of South Carolina public schools being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The S.C. Department of Education released its academic plan earlier this week in a memo for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year in light of the coronavirus. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced last month that South Carolina’s schools will remain closed through the end of April.
“We understand that this is a time of uncertainty, but we want to assure students, parents and educators that we are doing everything in our power to make and promote common sense decisions that take into account the stress and unique circumstances that we all continue to face,” according to an email from the S.C. Department of Education.
Special consideration will be given to high school seniors, allowing them to earn their course credits and be ready for post-secondary education, according to the memo.
“Every effort is being made to ensure that these students have the opportunity and adequate period of time to earn the necessary credits for on-time graduation. The period of time for senior course completion, demonstration of mastery and course remediation must be finalized by May 15,” according to the memo.
Also, during the second semester, students should have the opportunity to:
• Complete the courses in which they are currently enrolled
• Complete the courses in which they would have enrolled in during the fourth quarter
• Enroll in any credit recovery courses needed
• Demonstrate mastery in an effort to improve a course grade
• Finalize dual credit courses offered jointly with higher education institutions.
VirtualSC will open a special enrollment for graduating students who need to take economics. The course will run from April 6-30. Schools that have a need for their students should email VirtualSC at virtualsc@ed.sc.gov for registration and course information.
VirtualSC credit recovery course registration has begun. Courses will begin every Monday starting April 6 for students who have received approval from their schools.
VirtualSC is a free state-sponsored online program serving students currently attending public, private and home schools in grades 7-12 and adult education programs, according to its website.
Concerning grades, students will receive a combined third and fourth quarter numeric grade aligned to the state's Uniform Grading Policy.
“Only one final semester grade will be reported,” according to the memo. “The semester grade will reflect work completed and mastery demonstrated during the third and fourth quarters combined, but will not be reported as two separate grades.”
“This promotes equity across schools for scholarship consideration and was done in consultation with the governing bodies for the state's higher education institutions,” according to an email from the S.C. Department of Education.
Remote learning work that teachers have administered and students have been engaged in since state schools closed in March will count.
“Students will receive credit for the courses they enrolled in during the spring semester if they complete the requirements,” according to the email from the state department. “We encourage students and parents to relax and do their best.”
Spearman also reiterated that students will not be required to take mandatory testing this spring after the federal government waived the requirement. Those tests are as follows:
• SC READY (English language arts and mathematics in grades 3-8)
• SCPASS (science in grades 4 and 6)
• End-of-Course Examination Program (English, algebra, biology, United States history and the Constitution); the requirement that these examinations count 20 percent has been waived
• Prekindergarten assessments: 4-year-old kindergarten (Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening or PALS Pre-K, Individual Growth and Development Indicators or myIGDIs, and Teaching Strategies GOLD)
• Alternate Assessments: Some students have already taken the alternate assessments.
Districts will receive information for returning those materials.
“Teachers can focus on instruction and students on learning,” according to an email from the S.C. Department of Education.