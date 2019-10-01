Aiken singer-songwriter Robb Underwood, accompanied by Mark Rich and Kathryn Williams, will open the Aiken Community Theatre's 2019-20 Coffee House season Friday, Oct. 4.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.; Open Mic will begin at 7 p.m.; and Underwood will take the stage at 8 p.m. The Coffee House will be in the Bechtel Experimental Theatre in the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts at 126 Newberry St. S.W.
Tea, snacks and desserts will be available in addition to the live entertainment.
Admission is $15 per person. Because seating is somewhat limited, reservations are required, according to a news release from ACT. To reserve seats, contact the ACT box office at 803-648-1438.
Underwood performs a variety of cover songs from many genres throughout the decades. He has performed throughout the Aiken-Augusta area and beyond, including the Country at Sea Carnival Cruise Experience. He has been named a “Writer to Watch”’ by the Nashville Songwriters Association in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the release.
Before Underwood’s performance, the program will include an Open Mic segment for any interested talent and a brief scene from ACT’s production of the drama “Of Mice and Men.”
Coffee House Producer Gail Daigle said ACT's Coffee House programs are built upon the beatnik style coffee houses of the late 1950s and early '60s.
“We can never predict the volunteer talent who will perform at the Open Mic segment since performers sign up when they arrive,” Daigle said in the release. “Open Mic is a great way to discover new entertainers and, perhaps, something you have never heard before. The featured entertainers offer a more traditional form of entertainment, so there is something for a variety of musical tastes.”
