NORTH AUGUSTA — The new Ridge Spring-Monetta High School has officially opened.
Aiken County Public Schools Interim Superintendent King Laurence made the announcement Tuesday at the Aiken County School Board's regular meeting at North Augusta Middle School.
The school is one of five funded by the 1% sales tax Aiken County voters approved in November 2016.
Laurence said the old school will be open for tours from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, before the building is demolished.
Laurence said the district will hold a teacher recruitment event from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at Aiken High School.
The board unanimously approved changing its regular meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting with the Feb. 11 meeting at the district office on Brookhaven Drive.
The board approved bids to replace exterior signs at Gloverville Elementary, New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School, Redcliffe Elementary and Warrenville Elementary. Signs Unlimited of South Carolina submitted the lowest bid, according to the meeting agenda.
The cost would be $28,685 for each school. Funding would come from the Five-Year Facility Improvement Plan for 2020-2021.
Dr. Shawn Foster, the district's chief officer of Operations and Student Services, said the district has replaced the exterior signs at about a third for the district's 41 schools and will continue until all are replaced.
The board also approved a change order to address site issues concerning drainage and erosion at the new Graniteville Elementary School.
“It's a beautiful building, and we want to make sure that it's operating perfectly,” Foster said.
During public participation, a parent of a student at Gloverville Elementary and a representative of Midland Valley Recreation addressed the board about solar panels on the school's campus.
The parent asked the board if the district had evaluated the land before the solar panels were installed, saying the panels took away a play area and playing fields students used.
“Students should not be punished for a solar panel project,” she said. “Schools are supposed to take care of kids.”
She asked the board to consider moving the panels to another area of Gloverville's campus or to relocate them to another school if space is not available on Gloverville's campus.
Other parents of students at Gloverville Elementary and residents who live close to the school, who said their property values had been lowered because of the solar panels, spoke at a board meeting before the end of last year.
Board Chairman Keith Liner said the board would discuss her request during executive session.