The 2019 district report card ratings show Aiken County Public Schools with the highest percentage of excellent, good and average schools among the state's 10 largest districts, according to a news release from Aiken County Public Schools.
The S.C. Department of Education released the report card ratings Tuesday.
The academic gains in ratings show Aiken County Public Schools are succeeding at record levels as all three instructional levels saw marked improvement. Even more noteworthy is what’s missing from this year’s report card ratings – any Aiken County schools rated as “Unsatisfactory,” according to the release.
“There are so many things to celebrate it’s difficult to know where to start,” interim Superintendent King Laurence said in the release. “Obviously, we’re thrilled with the significant increases in overall performance ratings. It’s clear evidence that we’re delivering on the promise that in Aiken County there will be no ‘have and have not’ schools.
“Performance has increased at every single level – elementary, middle and high school – and for the first time in a very long time, we have no schools rated as ‘Unsatisfactory’ in Aiken County.”
State report card ratings from 2018 showed there were seven Aiken County schools rated in the bottom two categories of “Below Average” and “Unsatisfactory.”
This year, there are no “Unsatisfactory” schools in the district, and only one school is rated at “Below Average,” missing the “Average” cut point score by just three points. These gains mark a 150-percent improvement year over year.