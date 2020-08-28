Parents have until Sept. 4 to register for Quest Zone, the on-site after-school program at many Aiken County Public School District elementary and middle schools.
The deadline is for all parents who want their children to attend the after-school program while schools are offering hybrid classes. Quest Zone is not offering drop-in care during the hybrid phase of school, according to the program's flyer.
Blue Cohort students will attend the program on Mondays and Tuesdays, when they have in-person classes, and Red Cohort students will attend on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The after-school program runs from 2:30-6 p.m. Tuition is $30 a week during the hybrid two-day schedule, according to the flyer.
The flyer says all COVID-19 health and safety measures observed at the schools will be observed at the after-school program, including face coverings.
Registration is free. To enroll, visit thequestzone.com. For more information, email info@thequestzone.com.