During her eight years as USC Aiken's chancellor, Dr. Sandra Jordan has established a national and international reputation for herself and the university while investing in programs and partnership that benefit not only students but also local business, industry, government and education. Some of Jordan's and USCA's new and continued accomplishments and recognition are as follows:
• Appointments this year:
- NCAA Division II Presidents Council
- On the faculty of American Association of State Colleges and Universities program to prepare new presidents for their positions
- NCAA Board of Governors
• Contributions to the region:
- On the Executive Board of Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce
- Board of Aiken Corporation
- Board of Aiken Symphony Orchestra
• National boards:
- National Collegiate Athletics Association
- American Association of State Colleges and Universities
- New President’s Academy Faculty
- Millennium Leadership Institute, Faculty and Mentor
- Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges Board
- Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Executive Board
- Recipient of the James T. Rogers Distinguished Leadership Award from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges “for extraordinarily distinctive and effective leadership,” 2018.
- Chair of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Principles Review Committee, leading the committee charged with updating the SACSCOC Principles and Requirements for Accreditation.
- Southern University Council Executive Board
• New degree programs:
- Industrial process engineering, which launched in fall 2016 and graduated its first students in May and was developed in response to regional industry’s demands for workforce development
- Applied gaming
- Virtual reality
- Industrial mathematics
- Cybersecurity
- Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Digital Arts
- Bachelor of Arts in Music
- Bachelor of Fine Arts in Professional Writing
- Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing
- Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry
- Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with a concentration in Engineering
- Clinical lab science
- RN-to-BSN nursing program
- MBA (fully online)
- Educator leadership graduate program, which launched summer 2018
• Equestrian programs continue to grow:
- USC Aiken Eventing
- USC Aiken Dressage (Intercollegiate Dressage Association)
- USC Aiken Polo
- USC Aiken Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (hunt seat and western)
• Local, regional and international partnerships:
- Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative
- National Guard
- Aiken Scholars Academy, which welcomed the second cohort this fall
- University Affiliate Program with the Savannah River National Laboratory
- Liberal arts agreement with Ajeenkya DY Patil University in India
- Education program with USC Summerville
- Programs with Indian partners: First cohort of students from Vidyalankar School of Information Technology in Mumbai in computer Science came in the fall
- Signed a new MOU with DY Patil in Pune, India. The new program will bring international students to USCA to study for degrees in English and political science
- Call Me Mister, a program that recruits and prepares male African American students for teaching at the elementary or middle school level
- SRNL Emerging Leaders Program
- Blessing Box located on campus
- Entrepreneur programs in close association with Dr. Liz Stewart
• Continued superlatives for USC Aiken:
- Highly ranked by “U.S. News & World Report” for 22 years
- Best for Vets
- Tree Campus USA
- Peach Belt E-sports Champions
- All-Steinway School – only public university in the state to hold this distinction
- Critical Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology accreditation for the new engineering program
• Campus improvements:
- Front entrance
- Pedestrian crosswalk to Convocation Center
- New logo and website
• Additional education:
- Harvard University, Graduate School of Education, Institute for Higher Education, Management Development Program, summer 2001
- Vanderbilt University, Peabody College, Institute for Higher Education Management, Summer Fellow, summer 2006
- 21st Institute Leadership Program, sponsored by the American Association of Colleges and Universities and the American Academic Leadership Institute, 2009.
- American Association of State Colleges and Universities New President’s Academy, Washington, D.C., 2012.
- Riley Diversity Fellow, Diversity Fellowship, South Carolina, 2017
- Recently published a chapter on Comprehensive Universities in DeVitis, Joseph L., Editor, “Making College Better: Views from the Top,” Contributed chapter entitled, “Public Comprehensive Universities: The People’s University at a Crossroads,” Peter Lang, New York, 2018.