USC Aiken invites the public to Constitution Week events Sept. 16-19.
All events are free and open to the public and take place on campus in the Penland Administration Building, Room 106.
Although the university will host events all week, the signature event, which takes place Sept. 16 is: "America's Changing Religious Landscape," presented by Dr. Besheer Mohamed, a senior researcher at the Pew Research Center.
Mohamed is considered by many as an expert on religion in the United States and has appeared on several media outlets as well as presenting research in both academic and public settings.
"His work at the Pew Research Center puts Mohamed at the forefront of understanding how the social and political landscape of our country is changing," said Dr. Matt Thornburg, assistant professor of political science and one of the organizers for the university's Constitution Day programs.
"In particular, his studies on the changing religious views of Americans help us to prepare for the challenges and opportunities that our Constitution will face as America's religious diversity grows."
Mohamed earned a Bachelor of Science in engineering and his master's in Middle East studies from the University of Chicago, where he also received his doctorate in sociology.
The university joins the nation in observing Constitution Day each Sept. 17. On that date in 1787, "delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia debated, compromised, and came up with a new framework of government for our country. They signed the document that today lives in the Rotunda and is visited by millions of people from all around the world," according to the National Archives website.
In recent years, USC Aiken expanded their observance to the entire week around Constitution Day.
"The Constitution is quite literally the contract which Americans make with each other and their government and under which they choose to live their lives," said Thornburg.
"You certainly wouldn't agree to any other contract without understanding it, and so we view it as critical that all Americans understand their rights and obligations under the U.S. Constitution."
USC Aiken Constitution Week activities include:
America's Changing Religious Landscape
Dr. Besheer Mohamed
Sept. 16, from 3-4 p.m., in Penland 106
Mohamed will discuss the dynamics of America's religious makeup and the social and political implications of changes in how Americans worship. For more on this nationally renowned scholar, go to: https://www.pewresearch.org/staff/besheer-mohamed/ .
The Constitution, the Law, the Courts, and Religion in American History
Dr. Elizabeth Georgian, USC Aiken history professor
Sept. 17, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., in Penland 106
Georgian will discuss the history and evolution of religious freedom in the United States and the changing relationship between church and state.
Religion, Race, Party and Voter Suppression
Dr. Matt Thornburg, assistant professor of political science
Sept. 18, from 3-4 p.m., in Penland 106
Thornburg will discuss the role that religion, race and political parties play in voter suppression in the United States.
ACLU Constitution Week Lecture
Ali B. Titus, policy and communication director for the ACLU of South Carolina
Sept. 19, from 1:30-3 p.m., in Penland 106
Titus will discuss the history and current work of the ACLU in South Carolina.