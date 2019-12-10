Early morning numbers could indicate a slow start to the special election to fill three vacant seats on the Aiken County Board of Education.
As of about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, only about 10 voters had cast their ballots in Aiken's Precinct 6 and Precinct 47, according to voter sign-in sheets. Precinct 6 is split between School Board Districts 8 and 9. Precinct 47 covers District 9.
The seat for District 7 also is open.
Ten candidates are running for the seats, which represent the Aiken area.
George Grieve and Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson are the candidates for District 7.
Kristin Beard, John Bradley, Timothy Govenettio and Bruce Wheelon are running for District 8.
Robert Byrne, Pamela Diaz, Keith Harp and Cameron Nuessle are the candidates for District 9.
The winners will be decided by plurality, Cynthia Holland, the registration and elections director for Aiken County's office of Registration and Election, said Monday. In a plurality, the candidate who receives more votes than any other candidate but does not receive a majority is declared the winner.
The special election will fill the seats of former school board members Rosemary English from District 7, Tad Barber from District 8 and Ahmed Samaha from District 9. They resigned their seats in September after the School Board voted to accept the resignation of former Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford.
The polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.