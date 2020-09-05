This year's first week of school was an unusual one for Aiken County families.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, almost a third of local public school students are taking classes online in the school district's all-virtual Aiken Innovate program.
The rest are attending face-to-face classes just two days a week and completing virtual assignments for three. These students are divided into two cohorts, with Blue going to school on Monday and Tuesday and Red attending on Thursday and Friday.
Superintendent King Laurence said the school week went smoothly overall. In hybrid classes, the school district experienced no troubles with mask-wearing, he said, and parents' reactions to the hybrid system have been positive.
School district officials predicted there would be some difficulties at first in the Aiken Innovate program, and Laurence said the program has been going through some "growing pains" as teachers, students and parents get acquainted with the platforms and software.
Laurence said technical issues, like difficulties logging on, will get better moving forward.
"We just ask that parents and teachers work together to get through these first couple of weeks," Laurence said.
Parents react
Several Aiken County parents shared their back-to-school experiences with the Aiken Standard on social media.
As Laurence said, parents with children enrolled in hybrid courses reported generally positive experiences.
Krystle Burnette is the mother of three kids attending hybrid classes at Mossy Creek Elementary.
"I think their school has definitely done good with all the new protocols in place to keep everyone healthy, while still making it feel somewhat normal for the kids. My kids do not like their masks, but they've adjusted to them at school," Burnette said. "I like that they are still allowing the kids to have the extra activities like art, music and PE. All but the latter are in their classroom."
Even though this school year is starting out differently than usual, Burnette said returning to school has meant a lot to her kids, who are excited to see their teachers and peers.
Penny Goggans said her three boys in third, fourth and fifth grade are attending hybrid classes at Gloverville Elementary.
Goggans said her children loved being back in the classroom and didn't mind wearing masks. Although she said their first virtual day was a lot of work, the family got through it.
"Teachers did an amazing job of making sure I understood exactly what needed to be accomplished," Goggans said. "All in all, it has been a great experience, way better than I expected."
Chelsea Walden said she has two kids attending hybrid classes.
"The teachers have their stuff together. The kids love being back at school," Walden said.
Some parents of students enrolled in Aiken Innovate said they've had difficulties transitioning into the online program.
Felecia Campos said she and her child are doing well in Aiken Innovate, but she expressed concern about other parents feeling overwhelmed with the process.
"My child does Al, and he’s loving the laid back feeling of it," Campos said. "However, I feel the teachers need extra guidance/training so when it’s time to inform parents, they know exactly what to do and where to go."
Felica Wright, who has five children enrolled in Aiken Innovate and one attending hybrid classes, said their transition to school has been smooth overall. However, she expressed some concern that Aiken Innovate teachers had some technical difficulties.
Heather Smith Ely said her son is doing Aiken Innovate and likes it. She already has the software the students use, but she said she thinks teachers and parents could have had more time to get familiar with the Microsoft Office programs.
"Everything seems to be running fairly well with some small hiccups along the way. We’ll get there in time," Ely said.
Brittany Mitchell said her daughter found Aiken Innovate too stressful, particularly when Mitchell was working and unable to provide her guidance.
Ultimately, Mitchell switched to the hybrid schedule. After the first day of in-person school, Mitchell said her daughter loved in-person class.
Denielle Jasicki Price said that her family plans to switch to homeschooling this year after trying Aiken Innovate with her three elementary and middle-school-aged children.
Aiken Innovate parent Mary Hanna said the only issues her third grader has encountered have been with their household internet connection.
"Usually it runs just fine, so we didn’t opt for a hotspot. I wish we had," Hanna said. "It was constantly dropping the connection when she would get on Teams. We now have a 100-foot ethernet cord running through our house."
For more information about school operations during COVID-19, visit the school district's website at acpsd.net.