USC Aiken's class of 2020 graduates celebrated one of the biggest achievements of their lives Friday night with a graduation event unlike any that the college has hosted in years past.
At the Pacer's drive-thru graduation parade on Friday night, some faculty members expressed how surreal graduation felt this year – with guests wearing protective masks, groups and family and friends sitting 6 feet apart from each other, and graduating seniors waving at the scattered crowd from the safety of their vehicles.
But it was a night of celebration all the same.
"This truly is a celebration of achievement for all involved, and I want to especially say thank you to the families, friends and faculty of our graduates who helped support them throughout their academic journeys," said USCA Chancellor Sandra Jordan during the ceremony. "Earning a college degree is not an easy task … yet, despite additional challenges, our class of 2020 achieved this goal."
Graduates were asked to decorate their vehicles for the parade and received their diplomas from Jordan as they drove down Scholar Loop.
"I hope each graduate always remembers that education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world," Jordan said. "We are proud of the individuals you are, and we look forward to what you’ll do to change the world in wonderful ways."
The 2020 Outstanding Senior Award went to Kelsey Spurlin Yarbrough, an education major who will be teaching at Aiken High School next year.
"Class of 2020, we definitely have not had it easy, but that is no excuse to feel sorry for ourselves," Spurlin Yarbrough said during the ceremony. "We’ve got a world to fix and the educational background that has equipped us to do it ... Now put on your masks, stay 6 feet apart, hold your head high and change the world."