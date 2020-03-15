Pacers and Polo has been cancelled.
The third leg of the Aiken Triple Crown was to have been March 28. Proceeds were to benefit scholarships for student athletes at USC Aiken.
“Typically, this time of year, we enjoy sharing a beautiful spring day with University of South Carolina Aiken friends and family during our annual Pacers and Polo event,” USC Aiken Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said in an email Sunday night. “Unfortunately, given the unique health circumstances our country is currently facing and Governor Henry McMaster's parameters during South Carolina's state of emergency, we are canceling the Pacers and Polo event, scheduled for March 28.
“We regret not being able to gather for this fun event which supports our athletic program and provides scholarships to our students, but we agree this is a prudent, precautionary measure, which will help keep our students, faculty, staff and guests healthy. We know that restricting social interaction is one of the best options to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“We hope fans will continue to join us in supporting our students in other ways during this very unique time.”
If anyone would like a refund or if they would like to donate prepaid tickets to student scholarships as planned, they should contact Mary Driscoll at 803-641-3448 for VIP tickets and sponsorships, and Tim Hall at 803-641-3331 for railside spots and general tickets.