USC Aiken's graduating seniors won't be able to make the traditional walk to “Pomp and Circumstance” into the Convocation Center or turn their tassels during the spring commencement ceremony originally planned for May 6.
Instead, the university has proclaimed May 6 as Pacer Day and will celebrate graduates' many accomplishments virtually online while the campus is closed because of the coronavirus.
“Graduation is a momentous occasion in the lives of our students and we MUST celebrate!” Dr. Daren Timmons, USCA's executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost said in an email Friday. “Even though we cannot gather in person at this time, we have designated PACER DAY – celebrated virtually this year – as a day to recognize the many accomplishments of our USC Aiken graduates. We are so proud of our students who stayed the course and know that this will make a lifetime of impact for them and their families.”
USCA's spring commencement has been rescheduled for Aug. 15.
The university will launch several special initiatives on line on Pacer Day at www.usca.edu/graduation.
The virtual celebration “maximizes physical distancing while still honoring our graduates and recognizing their achievements,” according to a news release from the university. “Hopefully, graduates will share unique celebrations with their families and friends, while maintaining physical distancing guidelines and implementing safe practices.”
Graduates of the class of 2020 and their families and friends joining them in their celebrations can share their images and posts on social media by using the hashtag #PACERDAY. They should tag USC Aiken, too.
USCA's specific Pacer Day efforts are as follows:
• A video featuring the university leadership, which include some elements from a traditional commencement ceremony, including a message from the keynote speaker, Dr. Belle Wheelan, who already has agreed to come back to campus for the Aug. 15 ceremony.
• The continuation of a USCA tradition – senior shoutouts. These short videos give graduating Pacers the opportunity to acknowledge and say thank you to family, friends, faculty or other individuals who contributed to their success. Also, faculty, staff and parents will share their congratulatory messages with the class of 2020.
• Kelsey Spurlin, the Outstanding Senior, will deliver her speech via video.
• The president of the alumni association will welcome the class of 2020 into the almost 20,000 strong Pacer alumni.
• The outgoing and incoming Student Government Association presidents will share congratulatory messages with the class of 2020.
• For the 10 days leading up to Pacer Day, the university will feature a student profile on Facebook.
• The names of all graduates will be listed on the website.
• The names of all the academic honors recipients will be listed on the website.