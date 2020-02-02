For more than 60 years, Ridge Spring-Monetta High School has experienced few structural changes to its campus, with graduates dating back to the 1956-57 school year having walked the same modest halls during their high school years.
Aiken County Public Schools opened the high school phase of Ridge Spring-Monetta’s K-12 campus to students this week, according to a news release from the district. It is a modern, new facility well equipped for 21st-century learning. Plans are also underway for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration for the community in February.
Before additional site work is completed on the campus and preparations made for the elementary wing and final phase of the K-12 campus, former teachers, students, parents and community members can walk the halls of their high school one final time from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
“Demolition of the former high school campus may begin as early as next week,” Dr. Shawn Foster, chief officer of operations and student services for Aiken County Public Schools, said. “We wanted to provide a final opportunity for all those who wish to step back in time for a moment to walk through the halls or classrooms of their old high school the opportunity to do that and say goodbye one last time.”