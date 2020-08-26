Teachers at Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School oftentimes have to purchase items with their personal funds to ensure all their students are equipped for school.
To help offset this cost, The Gifting Tree Foundation on Wednesday presented $150 Visa gift cards to each of the 34 teachers at the school.
Oakwood-Windsor has been designated as a Title I school, which means a significant percentage of the students come from low-income households and some students are not able to attend school with all of the necessary supplies. As a result, teachers purchase items such as paper or pencils so their students can fully participate in classroom activities.
"When a family doesn't provide basic school supplies for their child, teachers oftentimes make up the difference from their own pockets," said Brooks Aitchison, a member of The Gifting Tree Foundation board. "Our donation is designed to ease the economic burden put upon teachers in this difficult situation."
Davina Truitt, the school's principal, said tears came to her eyes when the gift card amount was announced.
"Teachers were concerned about meeting kids' needs, especially this year," Truitt said. "I was blown away, knowing the extra pressure that has been taken off of their shoulders."
Truitt also said teachers had already been having conversations about how they were going to handle making sure the students are taken care of "socially, emotionally and academically," and this gift will help alleviate some of that stress.
The Gifting Tree Foundation is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization "designed to assist individuals in need and to support other local charities." Aitchison said that 100% of the money that they raise goes back to the community.
In determining where to give money, the foundation takes requests from organizations or someone on the board can suggest one. For Oakwood-Windsor, several of the board members suggested the school as a place for the foundation to donate resources to.
"There are needs out there not being met and we want to help meet them," Aitchison said.