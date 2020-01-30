Hand-in-hand.
Members of the USC Aiken student body held hands as a symbol of unity before the men’s basketball game during the national anthem Wednesday.
Student body President Q’Ladrin Qourters explained the heart behind organizing the peaceful demonstration.
“The inspiration for this – I had been thinking about it for a while,” Qourters said. “Looking on the news, the media, I just see so much division within our country. Within our society, so many people are quick to point fingers, blame certain groups of people. I feel like, instead, we need to come together and stick side-by-side with each other.”
The aim of the demonstration was to set an example of a diverse community of race, gender, nationality, sexual orientation and religion coming together to show love and support for each other.
Hoss Brown, assistant director of Student Life-Diversity Initiatives, shared why the demonstration was significant for USCA.
“This peaceful display of unity is important to USC Aiken for a variety of reasons,” Brown said. “First, it displays our passion to embrace a diverse community. Secondly, it displays that our community is passionate about speaking out for what we believe in – and that belief is our belief in our shared Pacer values.”
The organization of the peaceful display had very little snares as Qourters said many faculty members were on-board with helping her vision come to life.
“Me and my friend, Julia, brainstormed all night about what we wanted to say and what we wanted to symbolize,” Qourters said. “And then I went to faculty member Dr. Melencia Johnson. She advised me on the best way to do this, the timing, and how to communicate my message as effectively as possible.”
The demonstration took place during the singing of the national anthem and did not cause a delay of game.
“Through pausing for a few moments and locking arms with one another, the demonstrators showed to the community that, like them, our campus is locked arm-and-arm in an embrace of diversity,” Brown said.
Qourters has been inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day passing recently, and hearing from a Holocaust survivor that visited USCA’s campus.
“I just want to encourage others to think beyond what they’re used to,” Qourters said. “I want to encourage people to reach out to those who don’t look like you or talk like you. Just love one another. There is strength in numbers. There is strength when we come together and nothing can break us.”