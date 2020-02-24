BATH — Lucy Heath knows the importance of “bee-ing” persistent.
The eighth grader at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School has been competing in spelling bees since the fourth grade and dreamed of taking home the county's top prize this year during her final year of eligibility.
Monday night, Heath's dream came true, winning the Aiken County Scripps National Spelling Bee and earning the title of the Aiken County Public Schools' top speller competing with 11 of her peers on her home turf in the LBC auditorium.
On the 219th word, after about an hour on stage, Heath showed no stress spelling the word “duress” correctly after spelling “tyrannical” before correctly, too, to win the championship. She battled first runner-up Rena Humes, a seventh grader at Kennedy Middle School who won last year's bee, through 17 rounds of one-on-one spelling after about 10 rounds of the regular competition.
Heath, a daughter of Clinton and Deborah Heath of North Augusta, will travel to Washington, D.C., May 24-29 to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee with America's best spellers.
“I was hoping to win. I've been studying for it for a long time,” Heath, who has never been to Washington, said after the bee. “I study by writing down each word in a notebook; and then sometimes my Mom calls out the words to me, and I spell them to her.”
Heath said no one word in the Bee was particularly “tough" in this year's competition.
“Each word presents it's own challenges,” she said.
And although Heath appeared cool and calm as she began to spell “duress” for the win, she said she was nervous.
“A lot of what any good competition is is a combination of luck and skill,” Heath said. “The skill you can prepare for, but the luck is up to God. And that's the part you have to be nervous about.”
Heath's Mom, Deborah, said she is “really proud of Lucy.”
“She put a lot of time into it. She did most of it on her own. She wrote the words over and over and over and over to get to know them,” she said, adding she hopes the whole family can go to Washington for the competition.
For the national competition, Heath said she'll continue studying as she has.
“What else can you do?” she said.
For the competition, Heath wore a gold chain with a miniature gold bee pendant Sally Jenkins, her English teacher last year and this year, gave her for luck.
“Lucy is a very, very special student,” Jenkins said. “She's one in a million. She's not only smart; her heart is as big as her mind. She's going to do great things in the world, and I can't wait to see what it is.”
As the winner, Heath received an iPad from Savannah River Remediation, a team of companies led by Amentum, and a plaque from the Aiken Standard. Heath and Humes also received a $100 Apple gift card, and all students received a $10 Books-A-Million gift card from Amentum.