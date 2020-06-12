As an educator, administrator and aspiring principal, Allyson Long could not pass up the opportunity to serve in a new role and lead the team of educational professionals at Belvedere Elementary School.
Aiken County Board of Education members approved Long’s appointment as the new principal at Belvedere Elementary School for the 2020-21 school year during the school board’s May 26 regularly scheduled meeting, according to a new release Thursday from the Aiken County Public School District.
Long currently is an assistant principal at Cayce Elementary in Cayce, South Carolina, near Columbia.
Dr. Sal Minolfo, the Belvedere Elementary’s current principal, previously accepted a new position as the district’s new director of administration.
“I was excited about all the growth they’ve had the last four years as they have had a dramatic increase in their SC Ready ELA and math numbers, and I really wanted to be a part of continued growth,” Long said. “Those numbers tell me they are very intentional in the instructional decisions they are making to ensure that all students are experiencing growth.”
Long earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in middle-level education from the Honors College at the University of South Carolina in Columbia and a Master of Education in educational administration from the University of South Carolina.
Her career in education began in the classroom as a seventh and eighth grade teacher of English and language arts at Chapin Middle School and Gilbert Middle School, respectively.
Long said the opportunity provided to Belvedere Elementary students to participate in a Mandarin Chinese Language Immersion Program was another element of the school she found compelling.
“Mandarin is the No. 1 spoken language in the world today, and giving students as young as kindergarten the opportunity to progress toward becoming bilingual is just a wonderful opportunity. I would definitely love to see that program grow,” she said.
Long will begin her duties as Belvedere Elementary School principal in July.