Ginnelle Elliott has proof the new blessing box at Mead Hall Episcopal School is a great success: It's always empty.
The school installed the box, filled with nonperishable food, about three weeks ago in front of the school's Aiken Prep campus at 619 Barnwell Ave. N.W.
Elliott, the wife of Mead Hall's head of school, the Rev. Dr. Frank Sawyer, said the blessing box is a particular blessing to the community during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“There are a lot of people in need, a lot of people out of work, and I had the idea that the school would be a great spot for a blessing box,” she said. “It's constantly empty from a variety of people coming by in the community and in need. We're very happy with it so far.”
Cal Gallagher, a junior at Greenbrier High School in Evans, Georgia, volunteered his time to build the blessing box.
“He made and donated it all himself,” Elliott said. “We're very, very proud of him.”
Elliott and her daughters, Pippa Elliott Sawyer and Maggie Elliott Sawyer, made the labels and signs.
“And now we've been filling it up,” she said.
Sawyer said the blessing box joins others in Aiken to serve people in need especially during the pandemic.
“We felt it was important during this time to help and that we could be part of the community effort through Mead Hall and St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church,” he said. “We're urging and inviting the community to take part in this project as well.”
Elliott said the blessing box, right on the curb on Barnwell Avenue, is in the perfect location, especially when school starts back in the fall.
“In the fall when our Mead Hall families come back, our car line goes straight past this blessing box,” Elliott said. “I'm sure in the fall it will be filled by children and parents helping our community.”