Aiken High School has a new landmark in place, especially useful for people who are looking high on the horizon.
The school's name and mascot – a Fighting Green Hornet – are plainly visible to Rutland Drive travelers, in green, gold and white atop the James A. Taylor Student Activities Center.
The decoration is part of a months-long renovation project focusing on the activities center, which is home to the school's basketball, volleyball and wrestling programs.
The renovated gym will feature new bleachers, HVAC system and ticket booth. The $6.5 million project should be complete later this month.