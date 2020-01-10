CSRA New Horizons Band

The CSRA New Horizons Band will begin its spring semester at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 in Room 125 in the Etherredge Center at USC Aiken at 471 University Parkway.

The band will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 in Room 125 in the Etherredge Center at USC Aiken at 471 University Parkway.

New members or interested persons should come a few minutes early and bring their instrument if they have one, according to a news release from the band.

No experience is necessary. New members will receive private lessons and start in the beginner band.

The band has a few instruments for rent.

Founded in August 2010, the CSRA New Horizons Band is a beginning band for adults of all ages, particularly people 50 and over, according to its website at www.csranewhorizonsband.com/.

New Horizons Music is an international program with more 180 groups worldwide.

For more information, send an email to csranhb@bellsouth.net or joze@bellsouth.net.

