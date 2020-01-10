The CSRA New Horizons Band will begin its spring semester this month.
The band will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 in Room 125 in the Etherredge Center at USC Aiken at 471 University Parkway.
New members or interested persons should come a few minutes early and bring their instrument if they have one, according to a news release from the band.
No experience is necessary. New members will receive private lessons and start in the beginner band.
The band has a few instruments for rent.
Founded in August 2010, the CSRA New Horizons Band is a beginning band for adults of all ages, particularly people 50 and over, according to its website at www.csranewhorizonsband.com/.
No musical experience is required to join the band.
New Horizons Music is an international program with more 180 groups worldwide.
For more information, send an email to csranhb@bellsouth.net or joze@bellsouth.net.