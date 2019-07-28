Micki Dove has been named the Aiken County Public School District's Director of Curriculum Support.
Aiken County Board of Education members approved Dove’s appointment June 11 at their regular meeting.
In her new position, Dove will monitor, evaluate and manage the development of the school district’s curriculum through the curriculum support staff and teacher curriculum writing teams.
The district’s curriculum support staff consists of 17 content interventionists who work directly with teachers by instructional level and subject content to write and implement curriculum for Aiken County Public Schools.
“Micki will be a wonderful asset to the leadership team in the instructional division,” Aiken County Public Schools Chief Officer of Instruction Jeanie Glover said. “Her experience with curriculum and instruction as well as her ability to lead large initiatives while managing a team make her a perfect fit for this role.”
For the last six years, Dove has been a district-level content interventionist and school-based instructional coach. She also was an instructional coach and science teacher at Paul Knox Middle School in North Augusta. She has been a classroom teacher at the elementary level, including three years at Mossy Creek Elementary in North Augusta teaching fourth-grade science and mathematics.
Dove began her new position earlier in July.